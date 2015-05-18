WASHINGTON May 18 The United States has lost a
battle with Canada and Mexico over meat labeling and will
consult with Congress and the public over next steps, a U.S
Trade Representative official said on Monday.
USTR Chief Counsel Tim Reif said he was disappointed the
World Trade Organization confirmed an earlier ruling that
country-of-origin labeling (COOL) rules illegally discriminate
against imported livestock, rejecting a U.S. appeal.
The move opens the door to trade sanctions against the
United States although U.S. lawmakers have signaled they plan to
repeal the laws, requiring retailers such as grocery stores to
list the country of origin on meat.
"We are considering all options going forward, and will
continue to consult with members of Congress and interested
members of the public regarding possible next steps," Reif said
in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)