MEXICO CITY, 18 may The governments of Mexico
and Canada urged the United States to scrap its meat label rules
in the wake of a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO),
the countries said in a joint statement on Monday.
The United States lost its WTO appeal with Canada and Mexico
over the country-of-origin labeling rules, the trade body said
on Monday, ruling that the requirements illegally discriminate
against imported livestock.
The Mexican-Canadian statement added that the two countries
will also seek WTO authorization for retaliatory measures
against U.S. exports.
