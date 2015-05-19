WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway said on Tuesday he expects an early June vote on legislation to repeal U.S. meat labeling laws to avoid costly retaliation from Canada and Mexico.

Canada and Mexico began preparing retaliatory steps against U.S. goods on Monday after a World Trade Organization decision. The group said U.S. laws that require retailers to label meat with the country where the animal was born, raised and slaughtered discriminate against imported livestock.

"I am hopeful that a big vote in the House in early June will help the Senate," Conaway told reporters. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)