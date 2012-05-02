WASHINGTON May 2 The federal government will begin meat recalls sooner and search more broadly for meat that could cause foodborne illnesses under changes announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.

Agriculture Undersecretary Elisabeth Hagen said the changes would strengthen the food safety network. Besides quicker USDA action when contamination is suspected, the changes would require meat processors to notify the department promptly when potentially hazardous products were released for sale.

"It's a recognition we need to be focusing on a preventative approach," Hagen said during a telephone news conference.

The "quicker action" plan should reduce the number of illnesses and deaths, said Philip Tierno, director of clinical microbiology at Langone Medical Center of New York University.

About 128,000 people are hospitalized for food-borne illnesses annually in the United States and 3,000 die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Norovirus caused the most illnesses and salmonella was the leading cause of death in 2011.

Under the new approach, when tests show a "presumptive positive" of meat contamination by E coli bacteria, USDA will gather information about the supplier of the meat and other processors who may have used it, so it will be ready to act if there is a final confirmation.

"That does buy us a day, maybe even two days. We can get ahead of things," said Hagen. "When you're talking about traceback, every minute counts."

An official at the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), the USDA agency in charge of meat safety, said 13,000-15,000 samples of ground meat and trimmings are tested each year. Far less than 1 percent return a presumptive positive and "fewer than a hundred" are confirmed as contaminated, he said.

Also, USDA released new rules that require processors to write recall plans and keep them up to date, to notify FSIS within 24 hours of releasing meat or poultry products to the market that may harm consumers, and to document each reassessment of their protocols to prevent contamination.

USDA also released a new version of a guidance document to meat plants on steps that are needed to show their meat-safety plans are effective in preventing contamination.