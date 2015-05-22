CHICAGO May 22 U.S. chicken freezer inventories
swelled to a nine-year high in April, led by record-setting leg
quarter stocks, on rising production and export challenges
partly tied to the bird flu spread in the United States,
industry experts said after Friday's monthly cold storage
report.
Shoppers can expect chicken bargains at meat cases as it
competes with pork and beef for grill space after the May 25
U.S. Memorial holiday, the official start of summer barbecues,
they said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cold storage
report for end of April showed total chicken inventories totaled
765.5 million lbs, up 185 million from a year ago and the
highest since 841.0 in April 2006.
Leg quarters, which accounts for roughly half of U.S.
broiler exports, in April totaled 180.8 million lbs. It was the
most ever for the month, surpassing the previous April 2013 high
of 137 million lbs and followed March's 188.7 million lbs
record.
Increased broiler production fueled by affordable feed
landed more chicken in national warehouses, said independent
market analyst Bob Brown in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Russia's ban on Western meat imports, including huge amounts
of leg quarters, in August in response to sanctions imposed for
its involvement in eastern Ukraine contributed to increased
poultry inventories, he said.
Furthermore, about 40 countries have implemented partial or
full bans on U.S. poultry over bird flu outbreak fears.
"Some cold storage operations are reporting
higher-than-normal inventories on a regional basis, as some
foreign markets have placed unnecessary restrictions on U.S.
chicken on both a countrywide and regional basis," said National
Chicken Council spokesman Tom Super.
Chicken companies are working with the retail and food
service sector to encourage them to promote dark chicken meat,
he said.
