By P.J. Huffstutter and Martha Graybow
DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota, March 4 A year ago,
Beef Products Inc. had four state-of-the art plants, more than
1,300 employees and was expanding aggressively.
The meat company was the leading maker of "lean finely
textured beef," a low-fat product made from chunks of beef,
including trimmings, and exposed to tiny bursts of ammonium
hydroxide to kill E. coli and other dangerous contaminants. Few
Americans realized the product was a mainstay of fast-food
burgers, school lunch tacos and homemade meatloaf.
Today, the South Dakota company's revenues have plummeted
from more than $650 million to about $130 million a year, and
three of its plants are shuttered. Company officials blame the
abrupt falloff on a series of ABC News broadcasts that began
last March - stories that repeatedly called its product "pink
slime."
BPI hired a high-powered Chicago trial lawyer and in
September slapped the network, star anchor Diane Sawyer and
other defendants with a 27-count lawsuit that seeks at least
$1.2 billion in damages - about one-fifth of the fiscal 2012 net
income of American Broadcasting Co parent Walt Disney Co
. Now, the case, which many observers initially wrote off
as a public relations ploy by a desperate company, is shaping up
as one of the most high-stakes defamation court battles in U.S.
history.
The court fight could put modern television journalism on
trial and highlight the power of language in the Internet Age:
In the wake of the reports on "World News with Diane Sawyer,"
the term "pink slime" went viral.
The case also underscores an intensifying war between the
farm sector and its critics over how food is made. In Europe,
for instance, an uproar has erupted over the inclusion of
horsemeat in a variety of products. Although the media furor
over "lean finely textured beef" has waned in the U.S., the
economic ripple effect is still being felt by the nation's
meat-packers and ground beef manufacturers, which are wrestling
with a dwindling cattle supply and rising meat prices - and are
now slowly reintroducing products similar to LFTB into the
marketplace.
Libel cases are extremely difficult to win in the U.S.
because of strong press protections, and ABC has compelling
legal arguments. However interviews with BPI's founders,
agriculture industry officials and legal experts, as well as a
review of federal documents and court records, suggest that
ABC's reports had certain flaws that could resonate with a jury:
ABC's lead reporter on the story mischaracterized BPI's product
on Twitter; the network failed to clearly describe on-air how
the company's beef wound up in the nation's food supply; and ABC
did not reveal in an interview with a former BPI employee that
he had lost a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company.
ABC denies the allegations in the lawsuit and is seeking to
have it thrown out. The network and its lawyers at Washington
D.C. law firm Williams & Connolly declined to comment on the
case. In court papers, the network argues that the lawsuit is a
bid by BPI to chill media coverage of the food industry.
The case also could shine an unflattering light on BPI. Many
consumers find the notion of processed beef unsavory, and the
lawsuit could open the door to the company having to reveal
closely guarded information about its processes that could be
used in other litigation.
BPI founders Eldon and Regina Roth say they plan to pursue
their fight against ABC even if it takes years and tens of
millions of dollars in legal fees.
"We have to do this," Eldon Roth told Reuters. "We have no
other choice."
The lawsuit, originally filed in South Dakota state court,
is hinged partly on a state product-disparagement statute
designed to protect farming interests. Twelve other states have
similar laws - dubbed "veggie libel" measures by critics - but
they have rarely been invoked.
Under the South Dakota version of the law, plaintiffs must
show that defendants publicly spread information they knew to be
false and stated or implied "that an agricultural food product
is not safe for consumption by the public."
If BPI were to win on that claim, under the law it could be
awarded triple the damages that were caused. That means that the
company's claim of more than $400 million in projected lost
profits could balloon to damages of more than $1.2 billion.
For BPI to prove the defamation piece of its case, it would
need to show that the network negligently reported a false
statement of fact that injured its reputation. If BPI is deemed
by the court to be a public rather than a private figure in the
legal sense, it would have a higher bar to cross: The company
would need to prove ABC knew the facts it was reporting were
false or it recklessly disregarded the truth.
While the case is in the early stages, the network appears
to have a legal leg-up on both counts: ABC never said BPI's
product is dangerous, and courts have repeatedly offered broad
protections for journalists in the course of their work.
But by calling a food product "slime" 137 times over the
span of nearly four weeks on its newscasts, its website and on
Twitter, according to BPI's tally, did ABC make the public think
LFTB was unsafe? If, as BPI alleges, ABC shrugged off
information that refuted parts of its reporting, did it act
recklessly and could it therefore be held liable for defamation?
"It's hard to imagine 'slime' being a positive term, but at
the same time, was it used with malice?" said Gene Policinski,
senior vice president and executive director of the First
Amendment Center at the Freedom Forum, a group that promotes
free-speech issues. "This is going to be a very tough thing for
BPI to prove."
WHAT EXACTLY IS "SLIME"?
At the crux of the debate are two little words: "pink
slime."
The term is believed to have been coined as a description
for LFTB by a U.S. Department of Agriculture scientist who used
it in a 2002 email to colleagues after touring a BPI plant. The
phrase came to light in December 2009 when the New York Times
published a story by Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Moss that
cited the email. The story discussed BPI's technology and
effectiveness in preventing the spread of food contaminates.
BPI did not sue the Times. That story, and subsequent media
reports that referred to the term, "were not causing any damage
to the company," said BPI's attorney, Dan Webb, chairman of law
firm Winston & Strawn and a former U.S. Attorney in Chicago.
But, Webb contends, ABC's use of "pink slime" so many times
- combined with alleged misstatements and omissions - made
consumers believe the company's beef was something foul.
That's led lawyers for ABC and BPI to pull out their
dictionaries in a duel over the definition of slime.
BPI's lawyers point to the Oxford Dictionary, which
describes slime as a "moist, soft, and slippery substance,
typically regarded as repulsive," and the American Heritage
Dictionary, which calls it "vile or disgusting matter."
But ABC's lawyers, in their motion to dismiss the case,
argued that slime is a fitting description of the company's
product. They point to "more neutral" definitions of the term,
citing another entry in the American Heritage Dictionary that
calls slime a "thick, sticky, slippery substance."
And regardless, ABC's lawyers also argue, use of the term
was the kind of "rhetorical hyperbole" that is constitutionally
protected. They point out that courts have rejected defamation
claims based on allegations of "name calling."
Restaurant reviewers, they note, have been protected over
speech that describes food in unpleasant ways. One example the
network's lawyers have held up for comparison: A 1977 court
ruling that found a reviewer who called a dish "trout a la green
plague" and a sauce "yellow death on duck" had not defamed a
Louisiana restaurant owner.
One issue in dispute in this case: the circumstances around
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's approval of using LFTB in
the making of ground beef. In ABC's first broadcast on the
subject on March 7, the network said that former Assistant
Secretary of Agriculture Jo Ann Smith was appointed to the board
of directors of a large BPI supplier after she "made the
decision to okay" BPI's "mix."
H. Russell Cross, a former head of USDA's Food Safety and
Inspection Service, told Reuters he, not Smith, made a pivotal
decision in mid-1993 that "lean finely textured beef" was beef,
and therefore did not need to be labeled in packages of ground
beef. "She had nothing to do with it," he said.
Moreover, it wasn't until 2001 that the company secured USDA
approval for its use of ammonium hydroxide as a processing aid,
according to a document Reuters obtained through a Freedom of
Information Act request.
Smith, who had left the agency by early 1993, could not be
reached for comment. Cross left USDA in 1994 and is now head of
the department of animal science at Texas A&M University. BPI
said Cross "did some consulting work" on its behalf about nine
years ago; Cross, who was employed by a large beef packer at the
time, says he was not paid by BPI.
THE ROLE OF TWITTER
BPI's lawsuit cites other examples of what the company calls
misleading and sloppy reporting by the news network.
Among them: Twitter exchanges between Jim Avila, the lead
ABC reporter on the story and a defendant in the case, and meat
industry officials and other critics of his reporting.
One of his tweets has become central to BPI's claims that
the network falsely stated that LFTB is not meat. In that tweet
last March, Avila wrote in a reply to a critical viewer that "no
one said this slime is dangerous. It's just not what it purports
to be. Meat. And if it's in ground beef it should be labeled."
ABC's lawyers have said in their court papers that this
"single brief statement" was directed at "a very limited
audience" and should be understood as protected opinion.
While BPI's lawsuit points to the tweet as an example of
alleged false statements, Avila's remark could help ABC in other
ways: It backs up the network's argument that its reporters did
not say the product was unsafe.
The beef processor has also accused the network of ignoring
comments and research from experts who provided a more positive
view of BPI's product.
In its lawsuit, BPI described a telephone interview it said
Avila conducted with an agricultural food-safety consultant,
David Theno. According to the lawsuit, Theno told Avila that
BPI's process was safe, but the reporter told him he wasn't
credible and hung up on him.
Theno, who describes himself as a friend of the Roth family,
told Reuters that Avila appeared to be pushing for quotes
slanted against BPI and its product. Theno said he told the
reporter he had been paid by the company previously for
consulting work. The reporter said he was on deadline. The two
continued to talk and then the line went dead, Theno said.
Thinking the call had been dropped, Theno said he called
Avila back to see if they had been disconnected, but Avila
replied that he had hung up. The conversation then grew heated,
Theno recalled.
"He said, 'fuck you' and hung up on me again," Theno said.
Avila, through an ABC spokesman, declined to discuss those
phone calls.
Theno's comments were never used in the broadcasts.
In their court papers, the network's lawyers noted that the
ABC reports informed the public about how BPI's product is
perceived by both supporters and critics and that the reports
included responses from the meat industry and information from
academic experts in animal science and nutrition.
RESTRAINING ORDER
BPI has also sued some of the people ABC interviewed on air,
including a former BPI quality assurance manager, Kit Foshee,
for alleged false statements. Among them: Foshee told ABC that
LFTB "will fill you up, but it's not going to do you any
good."
In a follow-up story posted on ABC's web site, Avila
reported that Foshee had been fired by BPI years earlier after
complaining about some of the company's practices.
But ABC's stories did not mention that Foshee was involved
in messy litigation with the company a decade ago.
Based on court files, Foshee was fired in late 2001. A few
months later, BPI sued Foshee in South Dakota over allegations
of theft of trade secrets. Foshee counter-sued, claiming he had
been wrongfully terminated. A jury ruled against Foshee on his
claims.
Last summer, a few months after his ABC interview, Foshee
drove onto the parking lot of BPI's headquarters and spoke with
employees. "Kit stated it wasn't over and that he looked forward
to more things happening to Eldon Roth," according to a copy of
an affidavit of one BPI employee who spoke with Foshee. BPI and
the Roths returned to South Dakota state court last summer and
were granted a restraining order against Foshee. Foshee's
lawyer, Steven Sanford, said the restraining order does not
matter to his client "since he has no desire ever to return."
BPI has also disputed how ABC characterized others who
appeared in the broadcasts. When the first "pink slime"
broadcast aired last March, Diane Sawyer said "a whistleblower
has come forward" to tell the public about the processed beef.
She was referring to former USDA scientist Gerald Zirnstein, who
is credited with coining the term "pink slime."
Zirnstein is also a defendant in the case. His attorney,
William Marler, told Reuters his client is not a whistleblower.
A court affidavit from the retired scientist also said ABC
approached him to do the interview about BPI - not the other way
around.
In the coming weeks, U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is expected to rule on whether the
lawsuit will stay in her courtroom, as ABC wants, or go back to
state court, where it was originally filed.
If ABC then wins on its motion to dismiss, the claims are
knocked out. If not, the case would move toward trial.
Even before ABC began airing its "pink slime" reports, BPI
and the ground beef business were coming under closer scrutiny.
McDonald's Corp said in early 2012 that McDonald's USA
had stopped purchasing ammonium hydroxide-treated lean beef
trimmings in an effort to make its global beef supply chain
consistent.
Today, the U.S. meat industry has changed how it makes
ground beef, turning to more expensive types of beef trimming
and other parts of the beef carcass. At the same time, retail
prices for ground beef are soaring as cattle ranchers and beef
packers struggle with elevated feed prices resulting from last
summer's drought in the U.S. Midwest.
One beef processor wasn't able to keep up. AFA Foods Inc in
Pennsylvania filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last April and
blamed its woes on general media coverage of "pink slime."
Cargill, the world's largest ground beef producer, said it,
too, has seen an impact on its business from news stories and
social media chatter about "pink slime." Cargill makes a product
similar to BPI's, though it relies on different technology and
on citric acid, rather than ammonium hydroxide, as a processing
agent to kill potential pathogens.
Last spring, Cargill told Reuters, it saw an 80 percent drop
in production volume of finely textured beef. Though its
production volume is still far less than a year ago, a company
spokesman said demand is slowly returning.
These days, ground-beef manufacturers have the option to
label their packaging to disclose the presence of LFTB, a change
that the USDA approved after the ABC broadcasts began.
Previously, LFTB was not listed as an ingredient: Federal
regulators said it was no different than other protein found in
ground beef. BPI has said it supports the rule change, saying it
will help restore consumer confidence in its product.
BPI has been trying to woo back customers. Hy-Vee Inc, the
Midwestern grocery retailer headquartered in Iowa, dropped
ground beef with LFTB in it during the height of the general
media coverage of "pink slime."
But a company spokeswoman said the retailer soon reversed
that decision.
Customers in areas where BPI had factories demanded Hy-Vee
bring it back, the retailer said. People wanted to buy it.
At a Hy-Vee store in South Sioux City, Iowa, part of the
refrigerated meat case is stocked with tube-shaped packages of
ground beef. They have a small stamp on the back that reads:
"contains lean finely textured beef."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and Martha Graybow; Editing by
Amy Stevens and Ciro Scotti)