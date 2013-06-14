* Latest attack against media organization
* CBS trying to identify responsible party
* Computer searched and data removed
WASHINGTON, June 14 A CBS News investigative
reporter's computer was remotely accessed by an unauthorized
party several times late last year, the news organization said
on Friday, citing an analysis by an outside cybersecurity firm.
The review found that Washington-based reporter Sharyl
Attkisson's computer "was accessed by an unauthorized, external,
unknown party on multiple occasions late in 2012," CBS News
spokeswoman Sonya McNair said in a statement.
The forensic analysis showed the hacker appeared to have
searched and extracted data, and then "used sophisticated
methods" to cover up the unauthorized activity, McNair added.
McNair said CBS News is "taking steps to identify the
responsible party and their method of access."
Attkisson is known for reporting on the anti-gun-trafficking
program Operation Fast and Furious, as well as on the attack in
September on the U.S. outpost in Benghazi, Libya, in which the
U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed.
Fast and Furious was aimed at slowing the flow of illegal
firearms from Arizona to Mexico but instead it allowed some
weapons to be trafficked. A Justice Department internal watchdog
later condemned the program's strategy of ignoring low-level gun
purchases, and several department officials including the U.S.
attorney in Arizona resigned.
After Attkisson revealed the compromise of her computer in a
radio interview last month, a Justice Department spokesman told
the Politico newspaper that prosecutors were not involved.
The department gathered data on reporters of at least two
other news outlets, the Associated Press and Fox News, for
recent leak investigations.
Attkisson said in the radio interview that the hacking began
in February 2011 when she was reporting on stories critical of
the Obama administration, including the gun operation, according
to Politico. Both her work and her home computers may have been
targeted, she said in the interview.
Media organizations in the United States and around the
world have reported a string of attacks on their computers or
records.
The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal
all have reported infiltration they said was linked to Chinese
hackers targeting their coverage of the Asian powerhouse nation.
Social media, too, has been a target. Facebook in February
said sophisticated hackers who appeared to be from China had
infiltrated its network. Twitter also that month said it had
been compromised.
CBS is also among the media outlets targeted by Syrian
government supporters in recent months. Others targeted included
the Financial Times, ITV News, BBC, Reuters and the Associated
Press.
The attacks - some directed at websites and others at
Twitter feeds - were linked to the Syrian Electronic Army, an
online group that supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
media organizations said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by David
Ingram in Washington and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by
Will Dunham and Jackie Frank)