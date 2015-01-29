(Corrects relationship between Johnson Publishing and Mark
Lubell in paragraph 5)
By Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO Jan 27 A climate-controlled archive in
Chicago holds 5 million images of what could be called the
African American experience since 1942, including exceptional,
intimate photographs of civil rights leader Martin Luther King
Jr., singer Billie Holiday and boxer Muhammad Ali.
Now Johnson Publishing, parent company of struggling Ebony
and Jet magazines, is seeking a buyer for the archive, which it
estimates is worth more than $40 million.
"Nothing exists like it. It's almost like an African
American Getty," Johnson Publishing Chief Executive Desiree
Rogers told Reuters, referring to the renowned Getty Images
photojournalism archive.
"We are still the curators of the African American
experience. That's the mantle the editors wear," she said.
Among archival experts who are advising Johnson in its
search for a buyer is Mark Lubell, executive director of the
International Center of Photography in New York.
Rogers would not comment on potential buyers or whether
commercial or historical archives had expressed interest.
The company spent 18 months organizing the images but has
digitized only about 6,000 of the millions of photographs and
videos, said Rogers, President Barack Obama's former White House
social secretary. Johnson Publishing makes little money off the
rights to the images, she said.
Facing declining readership and ad revenue, like much of the
magazine industry, Jet magazine went digital-only last year.
Ebony's print and digital versions both went through expensive
redesigns in recent years.
The archive includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo by
Moneta Sleet, Jr., of Coretta Scott King with her daughter
Bernice on her lap, at the funeral of her husband, Martin Luther
King, Jr. Sleet in 1969 became the first African-American man to
win a Pulitzer prize.
Over many years working for Ebony, Sleet photographed King
and his family and covered the civil rights movement as well as
black leaders and politicians such as Adam Clayton Powell,
entertainers such as Stevie Wonder and sports greats.
The collection also includes many images of black business
owners and professionals.
(Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Will Dunham)