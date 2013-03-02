March 1 A second book by U.S. writer Jonah
Lehrer, who previously admitted to making up quotes from singer
Bob Dylan, is being pulled from sale, its publisher said on
Friday.
Lehrer's book "How We Decide" will no longer be sold after
going through a fact checking process, according to publisher
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Published in 2009, the book explores
how people's minds make decisions and how those decisions can be
improved.
Lehrer's first book, "Proust Was a Neuroscientist," will
continue to be sold, Lori Glazer, executive director of
publicity for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, said in an email.
Lehrer last summer resigned as a staff writer for The New
Yorker magazine after admitting he had made up quotes from
singer and songwriter Dylan in his book "Imagine: How Creativity
Works." Houghton Mifflin Harcourt immediately halted shipments
of the physical books and e-book sales for "Imagine."
Lehrer, a science journalist and author, became the latest
nonfiction writer to admit making up material, saying in a
statement that he had lied to journalist Michael Moynihan of the
online publication Tablet, who had questioned Lehrer about the
authenticity of quotes in a section devoted to Dylan.
The inquiry by Moynihan followed earlier allegations that
Lehrer had repurposed quotes in several New Yorker blogs.
Moynihan reported on Friday, in an article on The Daily
Beast, that he had provided Houghton Mifflin Harcourt with some
problematic passages from "How We Decide."
Glazer's statement did not mention Moynihan.
Lehrer's literary agent could not be reached for comment on
Friday evening.
Other books that have caused controversy over accuracy in
recent years include James Frey's "A Million Little Pieces" and
Herman Rosenblat's canceled 2009 Holocaust memoir, "Angel at the
Fence: The True Story of a Love That Survived."
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)