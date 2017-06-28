By Riham Alkousaa
NEW YORK, June 28 Former vice presidential
candidate Sarah Palin has sued the New York Times for defamation
because of an editorial that linked her rhetoric to a 2011
shooting that killed six people and seriously wounded a U.S.
congresswoman.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York on Tuesday said the Times deliberately
"acted with actual malice" toward Palin and that the editorial
was "false and defamatory." It claims the Times violated its
policies and procedures.
Palin, the former Alaska governor was Republican
presidential candidate John McCain's running mate in an
unsuccessful 2008 campaign, is seeking in excess of $75,000 for
compensatory, special and punitive damages.
On June 14 the Times published an editorial commenting on
the mass shooting at a Virginia baseball field that injured four
people, including Republican Representative Steve Scalise,
saying the attack was probably evidence of how vicious American
politics has become.
The editorial board then recalled a shooting in Arizona in
2011 that targeted U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and
killed six people.
"Before the shooting, Sarah Palin's political action
committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that
put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross
hairs," the editorial said.
The newspaper issued a correction saying the editorial
"incorrectly stated that a link existed between political
rhetoric" and the Giffords shooting. It also corrected its
description of the map, saying it depicted electoral districts,
not Giffords and individual Democratic lawmakers, beneath cross
hairs.
The lawsuit called the corrections insufficient and said
Palin wanted the Times to remove the article from the
newspaper's website, where it still appears with the amended
correction.
"We will defend against any claim vigorously," the Times
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Theodore Boutrous, a Los Angeles lawyer and constitutional
law expert, said Palin was unlikely to succeed because she is a
public figure.
"The First Amendment protects newspapers and others in terms
of speaking out and writing and expressing opinions on important
and public issues and that's what The New York Times was doing,"
Boutrous said.
(Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bill
Trott)