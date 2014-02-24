By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 CNN has decided to end the
marquee prime-time talk show hosted by veteran British
journalist Piers Morgan, the cable news network said on Sunday.
A date for the final broadcast of Piers Morgan Live on CNN
had not been determined and a spokeswoman did not immediately
say if Morgan would remain at the network in any other role.
A source at CNN said network president Jeffrey Zucker had
made the decision to cancel the show following a series of
discussions with Morgan about its future.
Morgan, 48, could not immediately be reached for comment but
acknowledged in a New York Times interview published on Sunday
that as a Brit he did not always connect with American
audiences, a problem that showed itself in the program's
ratings.
"It's been a painful period and lately we have taken a bath
in the ratings," Morgan, a former editor of the Daily Mirror
tabloid in Britain, told the Times.
The talk-show host had infuriated conservatives during his
three-year run on CNN with frequent discourses on gun control.
He was the subject of a petition drive by Americans seeking
to have him deported for on-air comments he made following a
December 2012 shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School
in Newtown, Connecticut.
"Look, I am a British guy debating American cultural issues,
including guns, which has been very polarizing, and there is no
doubt that there are many in the audience who are tired of me
banging on about it," Morgan told the Times.
"That's run its course and Jeff and I have been talking for
some time about different ways of using me," he said.
Morgan, a former judge on the "America's Got Talent" show
who replaced Larry King on CNN in 2011, said earlier this month
that he had been questioned by London police in connection with
accusations of phone-hacking at the Daily Mirror.
The veteran journalist, who has always denied any
involvement in phone hacking, said he was interviewed by police
after voluntarily going to a London police station in December.
Britain's newspaper industry was rocked in 2011 by the
closure of Rupert Murdoch's best-selling Sunday tabloid News of
the World after revelations some staff had regularly hacked into
phones to generate front page scoops.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, two former News of the
World editors who are both close associates of Prime Minister
David Cameron, are on trial in London accused of conspiracy to
hack phones between 2000 and 2006.
