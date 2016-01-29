WASHINGTON A personnel shakeup rippled through the Washington-based Politico on Friday with the announced resignations of one of the newspaper's co-founders, a leading columnist and other top employees.

Chief Executive Jim VandeHei said in a memo to his colleagues that he is ending a 10-year run at the political insiders' media outlet after November's presidential election.

"I came in just as the Barack Obama phenomenon exploded in 2006 and plan to depart just after his successor is picked and his presidency concludes," VandeHei wrote.

Publisher Robert Allbritton will take a more active role in running Politico, VandeHei said.

VandeHei also said he would start another venture but did not elaborate.

The New York Times reported that columnist Mike Allen and three top executives also are departing. It cited sources with knowledge of Politico’s operations as saying there had been tensions in recent weeks over its management strategies.

Allen writes the closely followed "Politico Playbook," an early-morning tip sheet on stories and players driving the political agenda on any given day. The Times said he also would be leaving after the election.

Politico has expanded its reach recently with coverage of European Union events.

