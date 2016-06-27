WASHINGTON, June 27 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed retaining most rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV stations in the same market, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing rules barring companies in most instances from owning a newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and TV stations with "slight modification," according to the summary of a proposal to fellow commissioners seen by Reuters. Congress had ordered the commission in 1996 to review cross ownership rules every four years but the FCC last completed a review in 2006.

