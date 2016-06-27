WASHINGTON, June 27 The chairman of the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed retaining
most rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV
stations in the same market, according to a document reviewed by
Reuters.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing
rules barring companies in most instances from owning a
newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same
market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and
TV stations with "slight modification," according to the summary
of a proposal to fellow commissioners seen by Reuters. Congress
had ordered the commission in 1996 to review cross ownership
rules every four years but the FCC last completed a review in
2006.
