By Suzi Parker
| LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, April 15
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, April 15 Arkansas
lawmakers rejected on Monday a compromise measure that would
have extended health insurance to more of its low-income
citizens, turning back what some saw as a possible model for
other states also wrestling with opposition to U.S. government
expansion plans for Medicaid.
The measure failed to attract the 75 votes needed in the
Republican-dominated Arkansas House of Representatives, drawing
69 votes for, 28 against and one abstention. Proponents plan to
try again Tuesday and are scrambling to convert more votes, said
Jay Barth, a political science professor at Hendrix College in
Conway, Arkansas.
"There is a strong sense that the votes are there to do this
but that the political pressure being felt by members who plan
to seek either reelection or another office in the near future
is very intense," Barth said.
The Arkansas plan has been closely watched around the United
States as a potential watershed for President Barack Obama's
sweeping Medicaid expansion, a major provision of the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act that aims to extend health
coverage to at least 12 million low-income Americans by the end
of the decade.
Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe, a Democrat, spearheaded the
plan, which would use Medicaid funds to buy private insurance to
expand coverage to state residents who earn up to 133 percent of
the poverty line, or $15,415 per year. The insurance would be
purchased through a health insurance exchange that the federal
government is scheduled to begin operating with Arkansas on Jan.
1, 2014.
The online marketplace would allow people with incomes of up
to 400 percent of the poverty line to obtain private coverage at
federally subsidized rates.
"He's of course disappointed, but not done yet," Matt
DeCample, a spokesman for Beebe, said.
The Arkansas plan has excited interest among some
conservatives in states such as Texas and Louisiana who view the
use of Medicaid money to buy private insurance as a way to help
the most vulnerable without a major government expansion.
Marilyn Tavenner, a top U.S. health official who oversees
Medicaid, Medicare for the elderly and the implementation of
"Obamacare" for the administration, said last week that Arkansas
state officials brought the idea to the administration and that
U.S. officials are now discussing the idea with a handful of
states.
President Obama's healthcare reform law has run into stiff
political resistance in Republican-controlled states,
particularly in the South, where leaders have been unwilling to
expand Medicaid or set up their own health exchanges.
Provisions of the reform law have been challenged in court
cases around the country. And in a ruling last June, the U.S.
Supreme Court upheld the healthcare reform law on constitutional
grounds but allowed states to opt out of the Medicaid expansion.
The expansion has since been accepted by governors in about
half of the 50 U.S. states.