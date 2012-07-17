By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, July 17 Operators of a nationwide
black market have illegally sold more than $100 million of
expensive HIV medications and other drugs obtained from patients
on the government-run Medicaid health insurance plan, U.S.
authorities said on Tuesday.
Four dozen people were charged in documents unsealed in
Manhattan federal court with running a scheme to repackage and
sell medication bought on the street from recipients of
Medicaid, the medical insurance program for the poor and
disabled.
Federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation
said that Medicaid beneficiaries, some of them AIDS patients,
would fill their monthly prescriptions at little or no cost only
to immediately sell the drugs for cash to aggregators.
The aggregators then altered the drug containers to make
them appear new and sold the medicines through an underground
distribution market to pharmacists, who would buy the drugs at
discounts, the authorities said.
No pharmacists or any of the Medicaid recipients who
originally sold the drugs have been charged, Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said. Pharmacies have an "absolute duty"
not to buy and sell second-hand drugs, which may in some cases
be expired and dangerous to consume, Bharara said.
In one instance, a Medicaid recipient in the New York
borough of the Bronx was paid $50 by one of the aggregators for
a bottle of HIV drug Kaletra, New York City Police Commissioner
Raymond Kelly said a press conference. Kaletra, marketed by
Abbott Laboratories, retails for over $600, he said.
"People with real ailments were induced to sell their
medications on the cheap rather than take them as prescribed,"
Janice Fedarcyk, head of the FBI's New York office, said at the
press conference.
HIV medication Atripla, which Medicaid prices at $1,635 per
bottle, was among the drugs that authorities said was illegally
resold. Atripla is made by Gilead Sciences Inc and
Bristol-Myers Squibb. Other drugs that were resold
included asthma medication, schizophrenia drugs and pain
killers.
Authorities said that in the last 15 months, the scheme cost
Medicaid $108 million. In total, going back seven years, the
fraud could be as much as $500 million, they said.
Charges were brought against 48 people. FBI spokesman Peter
Donald said that 35 people were in custody, including 16 in the
New York area, 13 in Florida and two in Pennsylvania.
The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail
fraud and healthcare fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit
money laundering and prescription drug fraud. The defendants,
who range from 21 to 75 years old, could face up to 20 years in
prison if convicted.
The cases are USA v. Alex Oria et al and USA v. Juan Viera
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, Nos.
12-mag-1854 and 11-cr-1072.