Aug 5 Hundreds of medical providers banned from
a Medicaid program in one state are able to take part in another
state's program despite regulations designed to stop them,
according to a report by an independent federal auditor to be
released on Wednesday.
The continued participation of banned providers leaves state
Medicaid programs for the poor and disabled vulnerable to fraud,
waste and abuse, according to the study, which says the problem
reflects a struggle by states to communicate with one another.
The study, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG), also found
that about half of the states were unable to terminate providers
enrolled in privately run Medicaid managed care programs. Some
refuse to terminate providers still licensed by a medical board,
it found.
"If a provider has been terminated by a state, that is a red
flag, because it would indicate there was a problem either in
billing or the way they handle patients," said Deborah Cosimo,
team leader for the report. "Do states really want to trust
beneficiary care to someone who has problems like that?"
The report follows a Reuters investigation published in
April that found 1,800 providers banned by the federal Medicare
program for the elderly or a state's Medicaid program were still
able to bill elsewhere in 2014. here
Under the Affordable Care Act, which was implemented in
2011, all states are required to terminate providers banned by
another state for reasons related to fraud, integrity or
quality. Prior to 2011, a provider terminated in one state could
enroll in another state's program.
But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),
the agency that administers Medicare, does not require states to
report terminated providers to a federal database that shares
the information and would not say if it planned to do so, the
auditor wrote.
"The government hasn't done what it is expected to do to
keep providers who shouldn't be in the program out of the
program," said Kevin Golladay, OIG regional inspector general
for Region VI.
Reuters obtained a copy of the report in advance of its
release. OIG was working on the report before Reuters published
its investigation in April.
The auditor examined 2,539 providers terminated by a state
in 2011 and found 295, or 12 percent, still participated in
another state's Medicaid programs. It found Medicaid programs
paid $7.4 million to 94 providers for services performed after
the providers were terminated.
The auditor identified only individual providers, not
companies. New Mexico had the most terminated providers still
participating in its program, with 33, and Massachusetts had the
second-most, with 30.
California paid terminated providers the most, $1.7 million,
followed by Mississippi, $1.2 million, and Wyoming, $919,000.
One state Medicaid program paid a single provider more than
$1 million for services performed after the provider's
termination.
The latest report may underestimate the number of providers
who continue to participate in Medicaid after termination and
the amount they were paid due to poor record keeping by the
states, the auditor wrote.
Seventy-five percent of the terminated providers still
approved to bill in other states were doctors and 11 percent
were mental health workers.
CMS, in a June 19 letter to OIG, agreed with the report's
recommendation that it work with states to develop uniform
language to identify providers terminated for cause.
It said it also supports a requirement for states to screen
providers in privately run managed care programs in Medicaid and
a recommendation that the CMS tell states to terminate providers
banned by other states even if the provider still has a medical
license.
(Reporting by M.B. Pell; Editing by Frank McGurty and Dan
Grebler)