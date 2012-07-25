July 25 State expansions of the Medicaid health
insurance program for poor Americans reduced adult mortality
rates by more than 6 percent compared to states that did not
broaden eligibility for their plans, according to a study
released on Wednesday.
The findings published in the New England Journal of
Medicine could fuel a political furor over new plans for a
nationwide expansion of Medicaid that erupted after the U.S.
Supreme Court's ruling to uphold President Barack Obama's
healthcare law in late June.
In an unexpected move, the high court ruling also left it up
to states to decide whether to participate in the law's broader
eligibility criteria for Medicaid that would extend insurance
coverage to as many as 16 million more Americans starting in
2014. At least five Republican governors who opposed the
healthcare law have vowed to opt out of the expansion, saying
the program will pose a huge financial burden.
The lead author of the study was Benjamin Sommers, an
assistant professor in health policy and economics at the
Harvard School of Public Health who is temporarily working as an
advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a disclosure note in the study, the paper was
conceived and drafted while Sommers was employed at Harvard and
the findings do not reflect official U.S. government policy.
The study examined three states that substantially broadened
Medicaid eligibility for adults since 2000 -- New York, Maine
and Arizona. They were compared to ne ighboring s tates that did
not implement expansions -- Pennsylvania (for New York), New
Hampshire (for Maine) and Nevada and New Mexico (for Arizona).
Adults between the ages of 20 and 64 years old were studied
for five years before and after the expansion, using data from
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medicaid expansions were associated with a reduction in
mortality from all causes, by 19.6 deaths per 100,000 adults,
for a 6.1 percent decrease compared to the states without
expansions.
The mortality declines were greatest among adults between
ages 35 and 64, minorities and residents of poor c ounties.
The expansions also led to decreased rates of uninsurance,
lower rates of delayed care because of costs, and an increase in
the rate of people reporting their health status as "excellent"
or "very good".
"The takeaway is that state expansions of Medicaid coverage
to adults appear to be effective at improving both access to
care and health for low-income Americans," Sommers said in an
interview.
The results corresponded to 2,840 deaths prevented per year
in the states with Medicaid expansions. That figure suggests
that 176 additional adults would need to be covered by Medicaid
in order to prevent one death per year, according to the study.