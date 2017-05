Two-hundred forty-three people have been arrested across the United States and charged with submitting fake billing for Medicare that totaled $712 million, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Since 2007, as part of increased efforts to tackle Medicare fraud, federal authorities have charged nearly 2,100 people with falsely charging the Medicare program more than $6.5 billion, according to the Justice Department.

