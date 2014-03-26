WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday will vote on legislation to avert a
pay cut for doctors who participate in the Medicare health care
program for the elderly, House Speaker John Boehner said on
Wednesday, adding that he expected the Senate would follow
"pretty quickly".
Boehner, a Republican, told reporters the legislation
sparing Medicare doctors from a pay cut for another year had
been agreed between himself and Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, a Democrat. Boehner said the short-term fix does not
preclude any work from being done on a longer-term solution to
the recurring problem.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)