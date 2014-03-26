WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday will vote on legislation to avert a pay cut for doctors who participate in the Medicare health care program for the elderly, House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday, adding that he expected the Senate would follow "pretty quickly".

Boehner, a Republican, told reporters the legislation sparing Medicare doctors from a pay cut for another year had been agreed between himself and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat. Boehner said the short-term fix does not preclude any work from being done on a longer-term solution to the recurring problem.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)