* Avoiding 'another high-decibel shouting match'
* Seniors are critical voting base
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 Republican lawmaker Paul
Ryan, who caused an uproar this year by proposing to privatize
Medicare, unveiled a new bipartisan approach on Thursday to cut
costs in the government's $525 billion health plan for the
elderly.
Ryan, chairman of the House of Representatives Budget
Committee, joined Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon in a
plan that would retain Medicare's popular fee-for-service
program and allow private insurers to compete for more of its
48 million beneficiaries.
The plan would provide financial support allowing seniors to
select insurance through a new, regulated exchange intended to
foster competition and reduce costs.
Wyden and Ryan said they were raising the idea at the start
of the 2012 election campaign as a way for Republicans and
Democrats to find common ground to reform a popular program
that has long been seen as politically untouchable.
"This is about trying to get out in front of this issue
before it's just another high-decibel shouting match," Wyden
said in an interview with Reuters.
"We're outlining a bipartisan approach that would give us a
chance to have what might be characterized as an adult
conversation about Medicare," he said.
Ryan faced fierce criticism from senior citizen groups
early in 2011 with a plan to convert the entire Medicare
program into a "premium support" system to help senior citizens
buy private insurance.
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich initially
castigated the so-called Ryan plan as right-wing social
engineering. Analysts said the public reaction undercut support
for Republicans among senior citizens, a critical base of voters
who had helped the party take control of the House from
Democrats in 2010.
The new Wyden-Ryan plan would retain the premium support
idea so that Medicare funds would help beneficiaries purchase
private coverage vetted by federal health officials and sold
through the exchange.
Insurers like UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc already provide care for millions of beneficiaries
through Medicare Advantage plans sponsored by the
government.
The lawmakers said their plan would also impose a battery of
consumer protection measures to ensure comprehensive and
effective coverage.
"Our plan wouldn't merely ensure that American retirees have
more health-care options than they have today. By allowing
private plans to compete directly with traditional Medicare, our
plan would also spur a wave of innovation to lower healthcare
costs," Wyden and Ryan wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion
piece published on Thursday.
Beginning in 2022, the plan would allow Medicare spending
to rise no higher than the growth in U.S. gross domestic
product, plus 1 percent, they said. It would require Congress
to cover any additional increases with measures including lower
payments to healthcare providers and premium increases for
higher-income beneficiaries.
Wyden said there were no plans to introduce legislation in
the foreseeable future.