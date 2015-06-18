(Adds details on fraud, number of officials involved)
June 18 The U.S. Department of Justice said on
Thursday that 243 people have been arrested across the country,
charged with submitting fake billing for Medicare, a government
healthcare program, that totaled $712 million.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch described the arrests as the
largest criminal health care fraud takedown in the history of
the Justice Department.
Those arrested included 46 doctors, nurses and other
licensed medical professionals. The charges are based on a
variety of alleged fraud schemes, the government said, including
submitting claims to Medicare and Medicaid, the healthcare
program for low-income individuals, for treatments that were
medically unnecessary and often never provided.
The nationwide sweep, led by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force
and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,
involved about 900 law enforcement officials. It's the largest
both in terms of the number of those charged and the amount of
money lost.
Many of the arrests were in Florida, long an epicenter of
Medicare fraud. In Miami, 73 defendants were charged with
offenses involving approximately $263 million in false billings.
One mental health facility there billed close to $64 million
for psychotherapy sessions that were nothing more than moving
patients to different locations, Lynch said in a press
conference.
Other cities involved include Houston, Dallas and McAllen,
Texas; Los Angeles; Detroit; Tampa; Brooklyn, New York; and New
Orleans.
One case in Michigan involved a doctor who prescribed
unnecessary narcotics in exchange for patients' identification
information, which was used to generate false billings. Patients
then became deeply addicted to the prescription narcotics and
were bound to the scheme as long as they wanted to keep their
access to the drugs.
"In the days ahead, the Department of Justice will continue
our focus on preventing wrongdoing and prosecuting those whose
criminal activity drives up medical costs and jeopardizes a
system that our citizens trust with their lives," Lynch said.
Since 2007, as part of increased efforts to tackle Medicare
fraud, federal authorities have charged nearly 2,100 people with
falsely billing the Medicare program more than $6.5 billion,
according to the Justice Dept. Thursday's arrests bring that
total to over 2,300 people who have billed over $7 billion.
