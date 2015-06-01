NEW YORK, June 1 Medicare, the government-run
health insurance program for elderly and disabled Americans,
paid physicians $90 billion in 2013, up 17 percent from $77
billion in 2012, U.S. healthcare officials reported on Monday.
Physician payments accounted for less than one-fifth of
Medicare's 2013 net outlays of $492 billion, which rose from
$466 billion in 2012. Payments to hospitals for the top 100
inpatient stays cost Medicare $62 billion in 2013, while the
rest went for drugs, privately run Medicare Advantage plans and
other program costs.
The payments went to about 950,000 doctors, nurse
practitioners and other individual healthcare providers who
participate in the program. That was up from 880,000 providers
in 2012.
The hospital data offer a glimpse of what ails America's
elderly - and the quality shortfalls in U.S. healthcare.
The single-greatest hospital expense was to replace knees,
hips and other joints in 446,148 operations, with $6.6 billion
paid to hospitals.
The second-greatest hospital payment, $5.6 billion, went for
398,004 cases of septicemia, or blood poisoning, often a sign of
poor in-patient care.
In a significant change from the data released last year,
the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services differentiated
between what it paid physicians for their services and what it
paid to cover the costs of drugs they administered. Some
physicians had complained that they were portrayed as exorbitant
billers because the cost of drugs was included in what Medicare
paid them.
Among physicians, the highest-paid specialists were
radiation oncologists, who received an average of $403,512 from
Medicare for their services. That was closely followed by
dermatologists ($331,108), vascular surgeons ($329,874), and
ophthalmologists ($326,621).
In contrast, medical oncologists, who treat cancer patients
with chemotherapy and generally coordinate their care, received
an average of $181,747. The previous year's data portrayed them
as some of the top Medicare billers, but that largely reflected
reimbursements for the cost of drugs - an average $473,926 in
2013.
The data showed that patients who lament how little time
they get with their physicians are not imagining it.
Dermatologists billed for the most office visits lasting only
five or 10 minutes (nearly 30 percent of total visits), whereas
oncologists had almost no visits that short.
Medicare patients averaged six physician visits in 2013, but
that varied significantly by state. Patients in New York, New
Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee saw their doctors nearly seven
times that year; those in northern New England, the Dakotas,
Idaho, Montana, and New Mexico averaged fewer than four visits.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Dan Grebler)