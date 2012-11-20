* Reimbursement said to allow compounding to fluorish
* Medicare manual contradictory on compounded drugs
* Critics say Medicare has policy grounds to deny coverage
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Nov 19 With 34 deaths and 474 cases of
fungal meningitis linked to tainted steroids from a
Massachusetts compounding pharmacy, blame has fallen on everyone
from the pharmacy to state and federal regulators. Now a new
potential culprit has emerged: Medicare, which reimburses for
almost all compounded drugs.
"Medicare's reimbursement policy is certainly relevant in
the government's role in supporting purchases" of compounded
drugs, Senator Richard Blumenthal told Reuters, referring to the
customized medications meant to be prepared for an individual
based on doctor directions.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for the
elderly and disabled. Because it is such a large player in
healthcare policy, its coverage decisions have an outsized
impact on the market.
As long as a physician has prescribed a compounded drug,
Medicare as well as some private insurers cover it even if the
Food and Drug Administration has approved a version of the drug
from a pharmaceutical manufacturer.
In a letter sent on Monday to U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, the consumer
advocacy organization Public Citizen charged that by paying for
compounded drugs Medicare "created an economic environment that
allowed large-scale drug production by compounding pharmacies to
flourish."
"Medicare played a role in fostering the widespread use of
compounded drugs," Dr. Michael Carome, deputy director of Public
Citizen's Health Research Group, said.
In reply, an HHS spokesman told Reuters that if the FDA
finds that a company is producing compounded drugs in violation
of the law, "Medicare will not reimburse for drugs produced in
that facility." But because the FDA's authority over compounding
pharmacies is severely limited, "we urge Congress to strengthen
FDA's authority to ensure these kinds of outbreaks do not happen
again."
In a letter to Medicare on Monday, Senators Debbie Stabenow,
Al Franken, Dianne Feinstein and Blumenthal - all Democrats -
also raised concerns about how compounded drugs are "reimbursed
at the state and federal level."
The senators cited a section of Medicare's policy manual
which explains how the program can deny payment for compounded
drugs. In addition, they asked how Medicare works with the FDA
"to determine which companies have received violations for mass
compounding of drugs."
Medicare pays for compounded medications mostly under what
is called Part B, which covers drugs that patients cannot
administer themselves, such as spinal injections and intravenous
cancer drugs. "These medications are vital and often
life-sustaining and should be covered in full," said David Ball,
a spokesman for the International Academy of Compounding
Pharmacists.
Also weighing in on compounding on Monday, the Senate
Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions asked all 50
state boards of pharmacy - which, rather than federal
regulators, oversee compounding pharmacies - for information on
"actions you have taken to address this meningitis outbreak."
Specifically, the committee asked the boards whether they
had reported problems with drugs from New England Compounding
Center, the company that produced the tainted steroids, to the
FDA, and whether they require compounding pharmacies to report
whether they produce large volumes of drugs.
Although traditional pharmacy compounding is small-scale,
producing one prescription for one specific patient at a time,
the company that produced the tainted steroids in the meningitis
outbreak manufactured thousands of doses for hundreds of
patients at once, documents show.
OUT OF BUSINESS
The suspicion that Medicare's payment policy encourages
large-scale compounding has arisen in part because in the single
instance when Medicare denied payment for an entire class of
compounded drugs - respiratory medications used in special
inhalers called nebulizers - the decision drove compounders out
of that business.
At the time, Medicare said that because compounded drugs are
not tested for safety and effectiveness, they have "the
potential of putting a patient at increased risk of injury,
illness, or death."
The nebulizer-drugs decision came in 2007, after patient
advocates led by Allergy & Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics
argued to Medicare that the compounded nebulizer drugs had
contamination and potency problems, said Sandra Fusco Walker,
who led that effort.
That coverage decision "is absolutely relevant" to the
question of Medicare's support for compounding pharmacies,
Blumenthal said, "because it reflects an awareness of this
issue. Whether that should be a precedent for denying coverage
of all such (compounded) drugs is a separate question."
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which
is part of HHS and runs the Medicare, regularly decides whether
to cover diagnostic tests, medications, surgical procedures and
other medical treatments. It bases those decisions on whether
the intervention is "reasonable and necessary." For drugs, that
almost always means that the medication has received approval
from the FDA.
"We believe that Medicare's policy manual clearly
establishes the agency's authority to deny coverage for
compounded drugs," said Carome.
But he admits that the manual is "internally contradictory."
In a section of the manual related to compounded drugs, CMS
says that compounded drugs that have not received FDA approval -
which describes essentially all compounded drugs - are excluded
from Medicare coverage.
"If the FDA has not approved the manufacturing and
processing procedures used by these (compounding) facilities,
the FDA has no assurance that the drugs these companies are
producing are safe and effective," the manual adds.
But the same section also says that payment for such a drug
does not stop unless CMS notifies the local carriers that it
contracts with to process Medicare claims "that it is
appropriate to do so."
"Clearly, if compounded drugs weren't covered to the extent
they are, there wouldn't be an economic environment that allows
large-scale compounding to continue," said Carome.