By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 23
Nevada Governor Brian
Sandoval on Tuesday defended his state against a report that a
Las Vegas psychiatric hospital improperly sent hundreds of
discharged patients by bus to California and other states, a
practice known as patient dumping.
The Republican governor acknowledged that the state-run
Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital improperly discharged at least
one mentally ill man but said a new discharge policy put in
place in recent weeks would prevent future missteps.
A state investigation led to disciplinary action against two
employees, health officials said.
The Nevada governor's comments came a day after San
Francisco's city attorney said he had opened an investigation
into reports by the Sacramento Bee that Rawson-Neal gave bus
tickets to as many as 1,500 patients without adequate provisions
for food, medication, housing or medical treatment in a practice
dating back to July 2008.
Sandoval said in a statement that when he learned in early
March that in at least one instance "discharge policies and
procedures were not followed" at the hospital, his
administration began an inquiry.
"Let me be clear, improperly discharging one patient is one
patient too many," Sandoval said. "I take the concerns regarding
Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital very seriously, and it is not
the policy of the state of Nevada to engage in 'patient dumping'
as (has) been alleged."
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said he welcomed
the governor's measures to stop patient dumping, but that his
office's probe would continue.
"Nothing changes my intention to pursue all legal options
against the state of Nevada," Herrera said.
Herrera has asked Nevada for public records relating to what
the Sacramento Bee investigative series reported.
An ongoing investigation by the hospital has so far found
only four or five of its discharges were made in violation of
hospital policy, said Mary Woods, a Nevada health and human
services spokeswoman.
Nevada State Health Officer Dr. Tracey Green denied the
state dumps patients. "We do not practice, nor do we support,
patient dumping," she said.
San Francisco health director Barbara Garcia said outreach
workers in the past year identified two psychiatric patients who
arrived in the city on buses after being discharged from
Rawson-Neal with neither relatives nor treatment plans awaiting
them in San Francisco.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is
investigating the procedures at Rawson-Neal, and the Nevada
Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance recently completed
a probe, Woods said.
Built at a cost of $35.5 million, Rawson-Neal opened in 2006
with 190 beds.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)