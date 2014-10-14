NEW YORK Oct 14 Federal criminal prosecutors in New York on Tuesday charged a former Merck & Co Inc employee with conspiracy to commit fraud for tipping a contact about potential mergers, including Merck's takeover of Idenix Pharmaceuticals ahead of a public announcement in June, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

In charging Zachary Zwerko, the filing referred only to "the pharmaceutical company where he was employed at the time". But his profile on the business networking site LinkedIn describes him as a former senior analyst for Merck and his lawyer confirmed that Zwerko worked at Merck during the relevant period. The lawyer declined to comment on the case.

Zwerko was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to the filing, which did not name the person he allegedly tipped.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed a corresponding civil complaint which describes Zwerko's contact as "a former business school classmate." (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)