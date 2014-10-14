(Adds comment from Merck spokeswoman in paragraph eight,
updates court appearance status in paragraph six)
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Oct 14 Federal prosecutors in New York
charged a former Merck & Co Inc employee with conspiracy
to commit fraud for tipping a contact about potential mergers,
including Merck's takeover of Idenix Pharmaceuticals ahead of a
public announcement in June, according to a court filing on
Tuesday.
In charging Zachary Zwerko, the filing referred only to "the
pharmaceutical company where he was employed at the time." But
his profile on the business networking site LinkedIn describes
him as a former senior analyst for Merck and his attorney
confirmed that Zwerko worked at Merck during the relevant
period. The lawyer declined to comment on the case.
The complaint said Zwerko, who was a senior finance analyst
in his company's financial evaluation and analysis group, passed
information to a trader at an unnamed bank with whom he had
attended Rutgers Business School. The trader, who is not charged
in the complaint, allegedly traded on Zwerko's tips about Idenix
and two other stocks: Ardea Biosciences and ViroPharma Inc.
Zwerko had access to a computer directory of information
about potential acquisitions and learned Ardea and ViroPharma
were both potential targets, according to the complaint. He is
alleged to have passed on tips to the trader by phone.
AstraZeneca announced a bid for Ardea in April 2012.
Shire announced a takeover of ViroPharma in November
2013.
Zwerko was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud, according to the filing. He was arrested in
Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday and released on a $1 million
bond after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on
Tuesday. He is required to appear in court in New York this
week.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday filed
a corresponding civil complaint, which also did not name
Zwerko's employer. According to the SEC complaint, Zwerko's
company tried to protect confidential information by code-naming
merger projects. Its takeover of Idenix was code-named "Project
Invincible."
A spokeswoman for Merck confirmed Zwerko worked for Merck
and said Merck was cooperating with the SEC on the case.
According to LinkedIn, Zwerko left Merck in July.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)