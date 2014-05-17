UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
* American Chase Carey to take over (Recasts with statement)
(Inserts dropped words)
CHICAGO May 17 AT&T Inc is set to announce its expected acquisition of top U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV on Sunday, according to a report by online news website Buzzfeed.com.
A spokesman for AT&T said the firm would make no comment on the report. DirecTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AT&T has been in active discussions to buy DirecTV for nearly $50 billion, or low to mid-$90s per share, and has been working to finalize a deal in the next few weeks, Reuters reported last Monday.
Citing a source close to DirecTV, Buzzfeed.com said that DirecTV chief executive Mike White has told senior executives a deal had been reached and would be announced Sunday.
Reuters reported this week that AT&T was working with investment bank Lazard Ltd in talks for a potential takeover of DirecTV. (Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* American Chase Carey to take over (Recasts with statement)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost American employment.
Jan 23 What do you do when you're a federal employee working for an administration and you don't agree with its policies?