CHICAGO, June 17 Neither of the two U.S. cases
of MERS has spread the often fatal infection to family members
or to U.S. healthcare workers who treated them in Indiana and
Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on
Tuesday.
Both of the U.S. cases involved healthcare workers who
traveled to the United States in May from Saudi Arabia, which
remains at the center of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) outbreak.
The CDC said test results of specimens from each of the
household members and the healthcare workers in hospitals where
the infected men were treated tested negative for both active
infection and any signs of previous infection with the virus.
Efforts to contact individuals who may have come into
contact with the infected men during their travels to the United
States are nearly completed, and so far none of these travel
contacts has shown signs of MERS infection, the agency said.
MERS, which causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal
pneumonia, has been reported in more than 800 patients, mainly
in Saudi Arabia. It has spread to neighboring countries and, in
a few cases, to Europe, Asia and the United States. At least 315
people worldwide have died from the disease.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)