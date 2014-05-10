May 9 The first U.S. patient to test positive
for the often deadly MERS virus was released from an Indiana
hospital on Friday and is fully recovered, hospital officials
said.
Multiple tests conducted at different times by the Indiana
State Laboratory and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention were negative for the presence of ongoing Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) infection in the patient, according
to a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health.
"The patient has tested negative for MERS, is no longer
symptomatic and poses no threat to the community," said Dr. Alan
Kumar, chief medical information officer for Community Hospital
in Munster. No additional cases have been found.
The CDC confirmed last week that it had identified the first
MERS case in the country, raising new concerns about the global
spread of an illness with a high fatality rate and no known
treatment.
The patient is a healthcare worker employed in Saudi Arabia,
where the virus was first detected in 2012, who had come to
Indiana to visit family.
Saudi officials said on Friday that the number of infections
in the country has reached 473. The death toll from the virus is
133 since it was identified two years ago, according to the
kingdom's health ministry.
Indiana hospital staff who had direct contact with the
patient continue to remain off-duty and in temporary home
isolation and are being monitored for symptoms, the state health
department said. They will be allowed to return to work
following the incubation period and confirmed negative test
results.
Scientists are not yet sure how the MERS virus is
transmitted to people, but it has been found in bats and camels,
and many experts say camels are the most likely animal reservoir
from which humans become infected.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Ken Wills)