Jan 4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Monday it had taken steps to strengthen the data requirements
for surgical mesh devices when used to repair pelvic organ
prolapse (POP) via the vagina.
POP occurs when the muscles and tissue of the pelvic floor
become stretched, torn or weakened and can no longer support
pelvic organs, leading to their prolapse into the vagina.
Over the past several years, the FDA has received thousands
of reports of complications, including bleeding, organ
perforation and urinary problems, involving the use of mesh for
transvaginal POP repair, the agency said.
These devices have been used by surgeons since the 1950's to
repair abdominal hernias. In the 1970s, gynecologists began
implanting surgical mesh for the abdominal repair of POP and, in
the 1990's, for the transvaginal repair of POP.
The FDA noted that an advisory panel of experts in 2011
recommended that more data was needed to establish their safety.
Boston Scientific Corp is among a handful of
manufacturers that have collectively faced an estimated 100,000
lawsuits in state and federal courts over transvaginal mesh,
alleging that poor design and substandard materials can cause
side effects such as bleeding, infection and nerve damage.
Other major defendants include Johnson & Johnson's
Ethicon unit and C.R. Bard.
The FDA on Monday issued an order to reclassify these
medical devices from class II or moderate-risk devices, to class
III, which encompasses high-risk devices. (1.usa.gov/1MPbStj)
In addition, the agency now also requires manufacturers to
submit an application to support the safety and effectiveness of
the surgical mesh, particularly for POP. These orders do not
apply other indications, like stress urinary incontinence or
abdominal repair of POP.
Manufacturers of already available surgical mesh used to
treat POP transvaginally will have 30 months to submit an
application for their devices. Makers of new devices must submit
their application before they can be approved for marketing, the
FDA said.
