By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 President Barack Obama's
pledge to reform the way U.S. spy agencies access vast amounts
of metadata on Americans' telephone calls is facing increasing
obstacles, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
Obama promised to act after revelations by former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that the NSA had been
collecting and storing the data, including numbers called and
the time and length of calls but not their content.
The administration has said it no longer wants agencies such
as the NSA to hold the data and last year quietly abandoned one
alternative to have such data held by a non-governmental third
party.
The remaining option is for telecommunications companies to
gather and store the data themselves.
But according to two U.S. officials, the companies have
privately told Congress they will not do so unless they are
ordered to by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which
needs new powers from Congress to issue such orders.
Last year, Congress failed to pass a bill to create such
powers, and a Congressional aide said that no such legislation
was now pending. The aide and an executive branch official said
that prospects for passing such legislation before a June
deadline were uncertain.
Robert Litt, legal adviser to the Director of National
Intelligence, confirmed that the government's current legal
authority to handle telephone metadata expires on June 1.
"I'm hoping we will be able to get legislation passed.
Everybody recognizes that there is utility to this," he said in
a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
Former NSA and CIA Director Michael Hayden, however, said he
saw "no administration plan for going ahead" with telephone
metadata collection.
Asked what spy agencies would do if no new law was passed to
authorize collection of the metadata, Litt said: "I don't think
we're making those kinds of contingency plans at this point."
