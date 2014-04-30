(Recasts; adds details from hearing throughout)
By Douwe Miedema and Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. lawmakers scolded
federal regulators for not doing enough to prevent scam artists
from luring retirees into risky investments in precious metals,
fraud from which has cost victims an estimated $300 million
since 2001.
A convicted felon, a victim and two law enforcement
officials testified at a hearing of the Senate Special Committee
on Aging on Wednesday, to discuss a report that found an
estimated 10,000 Americans - mostly elderly - had fallen prey to
such schemes.
One of the regulators, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, pledged to start informing consumers better. It also
said nobody had been sent to jail in the 21 cases of precious
metals fraud it had prosecuted.
"The first line of defense is not consumer education. The
first line of defense is putting the crooks in prison," said
Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat.
Both the CFTC, which regulates U.S. derivatives trading, and
the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces laws against false
advertising, have investigated and shut down such companies, but
the two have no criminal prosecution authority.
McCaskill urged the two regulators to rely less on federal
prosecutors and work more with state district attorneys.
Bill Nelson, the Florida Democrat who heads the committee,
linked the report to the confirmation of Timothy Massad in his
role as CFTC chairman.
"Before I will allow consideration of his nomination in
front of the Senate I would like to have a conversation with
him," he said. Massad has been confirmed by a different Senate
panel, but it is unclear when the full Senate will do so.
Karl Spicer, convicted for his role in a Florida-based
scheme to rip off investors though the sale of silver and other
precious metals, said that the agencies inspired little fear in
the people working on such scams.
"With all due respect to the civil authorities, the people
that I have encountered ... don't really respect the civil
authority bans," Spicer said. "The gentleman I was with had a
CFTC ban, he cooperated; he had a ban and he still went about
doing business the very next day."
A group of attorneys helped them evade the rules, for
instance, by continuing the business under somebody else's name,
he said, adding that the schemes were widespread.
In a typical scam, the report said, a telemarketer phones a
potential victim, often a retiree, and gives what is purported
to be privileged information about a likely rise in the future
price of gold, or silver, or other metals.
The end result is often that a retiree may borrow money at a
high interest rate to invest in the metal, pay commissions and
storage fees and then lose his or her stake, often thousands of
dollars, the report said.
The scams, like many other kinds of fraud, have become more
prevalent since the 2008 financial crisis as retirees sought
relatively safe investment opportunities. Some seniors, faced
with years of near-zero interest rates, have sought out ways to
make their retirement nest eggs go further.
Many of the precious metals firms are based in Florida, and
the state's Office of Financial Regulation has gone after seven
companies whose customers lost more than $54 million, according
to the report. Officials in California, Minnesota, North
Carolina and Texas have also cracked down on such firms.
In simpler cases, customers are sold coins that are priced
at considerably more than their market value. Advertisements for
such sales are staples of late-night television programming.
