By Daniel Trotta
| NEW YORK, March 22
NEW YORK, March 22 A meteor bright enough to be
classified as a fireball lit up the night sky over eastern North
America on Friday, providing a spectacle witnessed in at least
13 states, Washington, D.C. and two Canadian provinces, the
American Meteor Society said.
The society verified more than 300 witness sightings from
Ontario and Quebec down to the southern U.S. state of North
Carolina with more than 100 reports yet to be reviewed, said
Mike Hankey, an observer for the American Meteor Society.
"This was most certainly a fireball seen over a good portion
of the eastern states," said Robert Lunsford, the society's
fireball coordinator.
"It happened at a good time, around 8 o'clock on a Friday
night, when a lot of people were out to see it," Lunsford said.
The society describes a fireball as a meteor brighter than
Venus and Lunsford said they can be brighter than the Sun, as
was the case with the one that streaked across the sky and
exploded over Russia on Feb. 15.
Meteors are small particles from the solar system that burn
from friction when entering the atmosphere.
Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur each
day, most of them unseen over the oceans or hidden by daylight,
the society said on its website.
This one was seen up and down the East Coast and in inland
states such as West Virginia and Ohio, the society said.
The fireball's likely trajectory showed it moving east from
eastern Pennsylvania and across New Jersey, passing just south
of New York City and then over the Atlantic Ocean, based on
witness reports to the society.
"I originally thought the fireball was a low-flying plane,"
said one witness from West Chester, Pennsylvania, whose comments
were logged by the society.
Many witnesses called it the brightest meteor they had ever
seen. "I'm still in disbelief," said another from Boonsboro,
Maryland.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)