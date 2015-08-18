WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will propose regulations on Tuesday aimed at
cutting methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by up to
45 percent over the next decade from 2012 levels, sources
familiar with the issue said on Monday.
The regulations on methane are one part of the Obama
administration's strategy to curb greenhouse gases and combat
climate change and come just two weeks after the president
unveiled a sweeping rule to slash carbon emissions from the
country's power plants.
The proposal that will be unveiled on Tuesday aims to reduce
oil and gas industry methane emissions by up to 45 percent from
2012 levels by 2025, a goal it first announced in January, one
source said.
The rules are intended to put the United States on course
to meet its pledge to the United Nations climate change talks to
cut its greenhouse gas emissions 26-28 percent below 2005 levels
by 2025.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said in January that methane
emissions are projected to rise by more than 25 percent by 2025
even though the industry has decreased methane emissions 16
percent since 1990.
The U.S. boom in natural gas and oil production has raised
concerns about leaks and venting of methane throughout the
production process - from wells to transmission. So far,
programs aimed at preventing those leaks have been voluntary.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, but when it is
released into the atmosphere, it becomes a potent greenhouse
gas.
"The challenge is very large, but the opportunity to make a
difference is equally large," said Mark Brownstein, a vice
president of climate and energy at the Environmental Defense
Fund. He added, however, that 99 percent of industry has failed
to participate in voluntary programs.
Industry groups have said that oil and gas companies have
already made great strides in expanding production while keeping
methane emissions in check. They say requiring companies to buy
that extra equipment is costly, especially as oil prices drop,
and particularly for smaller producers.
The American Petroleum Institute said last month that
methane emissions from natural gas production was down 11
percent since 2005.
But advocates for stricter methane rules have said capturing
methane is mutually beneficial for oil and gas companies, and
would save them money in the long run.
Detecting those leaks and capturing the methane with
technology that is currently on the market can save companies
money and help them produce oil and gas more efficiently, they
say.
Vendors of methane mitigation technologies and services
such as infrared cameras and seals for compressors have already
organized a Washington trade organization earlier this year in
anticipation of the rule called the Center for Methane
Solutions.
"These measures pay off in a few months, not a few years,"
said Conrad Schneider of the Clean Air Task Force.
Companies can invest in more efficient compressors and
seals, infrared cameras to detect leaking methane, which is
invisible to the human eye, and pneumatic controllers to control
valves throughout the oil and gas production system, which are
all measures the EPA has been studying.
COLORADO AS MODEL
Details of the proposal are not known yet, but experts
following the rulemaking process said a methane regulation that
entered force in Colorado last year may offer clues as to what a
federal rule could look like.
Three major oil and gas producers, Anadarko, Encana and
Noble Energy, worked with Democratic Governor John
Hinkenlooper's staff and environmental groups led by the
Environmental Defense Fund to craft the rule.
The rule requires companies to inspect for methane leaks in
tanks, pipelines and wells once a month at large facilities and
plug them using infrared cameras. The rule applies emissions
limits on different equipment.
"Ours was the first rule to directly regulate methane," said
Will Allison, director of Colorado's Air Pollution Control
agency, adding that it is expected to cut 100,000 tons of
methane per year.
He said while industry raised concerns about costs of buying
detection and sealing equipment, the rule is not "one size fits
all" and requires stricter standards from the largest sources of
emissions.
"We think it can serve as a model for the federal government
and states," he said.
