By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. government and the
country's largest life insurer are set for a rematch in a U.S.
appeals court on Monday over how federal regulators decide a
company is "too big to fail," one of the most significant
reforms to come out of the financial crisis.
The heart of the fight is whether the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), made up of the heads of U.S. financial
regulators, should have designated MetLife Inc. a
"systemically important financial institution."
The label indicates MetLife's collapse could devastate the
financial system, and it triggers tighter oversight. MetLife
would also have to set aside capital to ensure it would not need
a government bailout during a crisis.
In March, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer struck down
the designation, saying the council used an "arbitrary and
capricious" process in assessing MetLife's vulnerabilities. She
also said the government should have analyzed costs and benefits
to MetLife, the likelihood it would fail and possible
counterparty losses.
Most of the arguments before the three judges on Monday's
appeals panel will revolve around the steps the FSOC took, with
the U.S. government saying Collyer's requirements are not found
in any laws and the government cannot assess the likelihood of a
company's failure or counterparty losses.
MetLife was designated "too big to fail" in 2014. It says
the FSOC decided first that it was "too big to fail" and then
created a justification for the label.
MetLife will also argue the FSOC should have followed an
alternative process known as the activities-based approach, that
it says is less costly and better suited to insurance. In that
approach, the FSOC would decide a certain activity poses a risk
and then regulate it across all companies.
The FSOC has said it does not have authority to designate an
activity under statute. In April, however, it announced it would
use the activities-based method to assess risk in asset managers
and mutual funds, leaving MetLife to call its fairness into
question.
Collyer's decision was considered a blow to the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, one of the most important
pieces of legislation passed during President Barack Obama's
tenure, and which has been under attack from Republicans in
Congress.
The law authorized the council to designate nonbank
companies in response to the $182 billion government bailout
that insurer American International Group received
during the 2008 financial crisis. AIG and Prudential Insurance
are also labeled systemically important.
Two of the judges hearing Monday's arguments, Sri Srinivasan
and Patricia Millett, were appointed by Obama and the third, A.
Raymond Randolph, by former President George H. W. Bush, a
Republican.
A decision could come before next year. The losing side may
ask the full court for a review or may appeal to the Supreme
Court.
Many familiar names from the crisis filed briefs supporting
the government's appeal of Collyer's decision, including former
Senator Chris Dodd, former Representative Barney Frank and
former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, made up
of the industry's state regulators, supports MetLife.
The company says it recently decided to break up its
business in response to the regulatory environment.
