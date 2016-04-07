BRIEF-Shree Securities approves re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO
* Says approved re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. government will appeal a district court's decision to rescind the designation by a government regulator of insurer MetLife Inc as "too big to fail," a Treasury Department spokesman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
BERLIN, May 22 Germany and France have agreed to set up a working group that will come up with proposals by July to strengthen the euro zone, their finance ministers said on Monday after their first meeting since the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president.