WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. government on
Friday appealed a court decision that major insurer MetLife
cannot be considered "too big to fail" in the United States
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, according to a
filing.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had said he strongly
disagreed with the decision and the government would vigorously
defend the work of the Financial Stability Oversight Council
(FSOC), made up of several U.S. regulatory agency chiefs, which
designated MetLife as a systemically important financial
institution in 2014. The designation triggers additional
oversight and capital requirements.
MetLife sued the U.S. government last year, saying FSOC used
a secretive, flawed process in determining that it could hurt
the U.S. financial system if it faces financial distress. On
March 30, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded the
designation.
