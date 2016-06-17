WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. government laid out
its arguments against a federal judge's decision to strike down
the designation of life insurer MetLife Inc as "too big
to fail" in a brief filed late on Thursday, showing how it
intends to defend a key provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law.
MetLife sued the U.S. government last year, saying the
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), made up of the
chiefs of U.S. financial regulatory agencies, used a flawed
process in determining it could hurt the U.S. financial system
if it faced financial distress.
On March 30, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded
the designation and the federal government appealed in the U.S.
District Court of Washington, D.C.
"The district court's ruling in this case overturned the
collective judgment of the heads of every U.S. financial
regulatory agency and left one of the largest financial
companies in the world subject to even less oversight than
before the financial crisis," a Treasury spokesman said in a
statement on Thursday, adding the government plans to
"vigorously defend" the FSOC's work.
MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, has until August to
respond and oral arguments are expected in the autumn. Both
sides say the case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
Collyer's decision centered on the analysis FSOC conducted
to make its 2014 determination that MetLife is a "systemically
important financial institution." Saying that it had failed to
review the likelihood that MetLife would fail, and in view of
potential losses to counterparties, and costs imposed on MetLife
by the label, she called the determination "arbitrary and
capricious."
Passed after the financial crisis of 2008-2009 - which was
aggravated by the way in which many large financial institutions
were inter-connected - Dodd-Frank created the FSOC and gave it
the power to label firms as systemically important, which
triggers requirements to hold more capital and abide by other
regulations.
Collyer's decision exempts MetLife from the regulations
governing systemically important insurers that the Federal
Reserve has proposed.
In its brief, the government said the council is not
required to consider the likelihood of failure or "estimate
specific counterparty losses or produce quantitative projections
of the harm that would result."
"The 2008-2009 financial crisis demonstrated that the
sudden, unforeseen failures of large financial companies can
have sweeping, unpredictable ramifications," it added.
It also said Dodd-Frank does not call for a cost-benefit
analysis, and instead focuses "on risk to the nation's financial
stability rather than on costs to large financial companies."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)