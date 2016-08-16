WASHINGTON Aug 16 MetLife Inc showed
how it intends to fight federal regulators' arguments that it is
"too big to fail" in a court brief filed Monday and added a new
issue to its contention they used a flawed process to determine
the company could damage the U.S. financial system if it faces
distress.
On March 30, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded
the "systemically important financial institution" designation
of MetLife made by the Financial Stability Oversight Council,
which consists of the heads of all financial regulatory
agencies. The designation, created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law, can put companies under additional regulation
and force them to hold more capital.
The federal government appealed in the U.S. District Court
of Washington, D.C., filing its brief in June. Supporters,
notably former Senator Chris Dodd and former Representative
Barney Frank, followed with amicus briefs.
In its response, MetLife restated past arguments that FSOC
deviated from its own processes in making the designation, did
not consider the effects of designation and that the designation
was "preordained from the outset."
It also brought up its past requests "that, as an
alternative to costly company-specific designations of insurers,
FSOC consider an activities-based approach that would subject
any systemically risky activities undertaken by insurers to
regulation on an industry-wide basis."
FSOC had said that it could not use an activities-based
designation method under statute. In April, however, the council
announced it will use an activities-based approach for
regulating risk in asset managers and mutual funds, leaving
MetLife to call its fairness into question.
"FSOC's refusal to consider an activities-based approach in
designating MetLife was particularly arbitrary because it is
currently pursuing that approach for asset managers," the
insurer wrote in its brief.
"Many of the largest mutual funds have assets under
management that vastly exceed MetLife's assets, and their
liquidation could have a substantially larger impact on market
prices than the liquidation of an insurer like MetLife."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)