WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. government and the
country's largest life insurer squared off in federal court on
Wednesday over whether regulators can designate non-banking
firms as "too big to fail," one of the major reforms that
followed the financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer heard MetLife Inc.'s
arguments that the Financial Stability Oversight Council
(FSOC) used a secretive and flawed process when it designated
the insurer as systemically important.
MetLife received the designation in 2014 when the heads of
the major U.S. financial regulatory agencies determined that a
collapse of the insurer could devastate the U.S. financial
system just as much as failure of a major bank such as Citigroup
or Goldman Sachs.
Other nonbank firms receiving the designation were insurers
American International Group Inc. and Prudential
Financial, Inc., and General Electric Capital.
MetLife sued last year. It said the council, which includes
the Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chair, had not
followed its own guidance on designating a firm as systemically
important, essentially changing the rules to ensure the
determination was made.
In court on Wednesday, the federal government argued that
its process was fair and that a collapse by the insurer, with
its many financial ties, products and contracts, would indeed
hurt the financial system. It said it was open with the company
during a 17-month process that included exchange of thousands of
pages of documents and several meetings, including one with the
full council.
At the heart of the case is whether the government can
designate non-banks as systemically important, an authority it
received in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law after AIG
required a government bailout of $182 billion during the 2008
financial meltdown.
Collyer, who is expected to rule in a few months, questioned
the FSOC structure, specifically how it gathers information and
forms judgments on companies' stability. She drew a comparison
to how other agencies perform administrative adjudication, such
as the Securities and Exchange Commission, where internal
administrative courts operate separately from other areas.
"There's nobody neutral in this. They all have an interest,"
she said about the FSOC structure where analytical teams report
to committees, who then report to the council, helping formulate
a final decision.
She also asked about assessing the firm's vulnerability and
why the council did not conduct a risk analysis. FSOC began with
the hypothetical premise that MetLife was on the brink of
insolvency.
"That's not risk analysis. That's taking the risk out of it.
That's assuming the worst of the worst of the worst," she said.
FSOC's attorneys said it is not charged with determining the
probability that a firm will fail, only forecasting possible
consequences of a failure.
Nonbank firms designated systemically important must hold
more capital and comply with rules intended to stave off the
need for a federal bailout should they fail. The rules have yet
to be finalized.
Last month, MetLife said it plans to split up due to the
"regulatory environment" and pressure is mounting on other firms
to also shrink and shed the designation.
MetLife says it should not be designated as systemically
important because there are no "runs" on insurance policies. But
FSOC says many of the firm's financial products go beyond
insurance and could require payment on demand.
Insurance is regulated at the state level, and MetLife says
the designation could force it to comply with two layers of
regulation. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners
has filed a court brief supporting MetLife's lawsuit.
FSOC's insurance sector representative was the only member
to vote against the systemically important designation.
