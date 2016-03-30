By Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. District Judge
Rosemary Collyer on Wednesday struck down the designation made
by the heads of the country's financial regulatory agencies that
major insurer Metlife Inc. is systemically important to
the U.S. financial system.
MetLife had argued in court that the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC) used a secretive and flawed process
when, in 2014, it determined that a collapse of the insurer
could devastate the U.S. financial system just as much as
failure of a major bank such as Citigroup.
Collyer's opinion is currently sealed, but parts may be made
public next month, according to the order.
