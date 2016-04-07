(Updates with U.S. government to appeal decision, paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, April 7 Federal regulators' decision
to designate insurer MetLife Inc as "too big to fail"
was "arbitrary and capricious," the U.S. judge who struck down
the determination last month wrote in an opinion that was
unsealed on Thursday.
The U.S. government plans to appeal the court decision, a
Treasury spokesman said in a statement late on Thursday.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he strongly disagreed with
the decision and the government would vigorously defend the work
of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), made up of
several U.S. regulatory agency chiefs, which designated MetLife
as a systemically important financial institution in 2014.
The label has been given to four nonbank companies that the
government considers would pose a risk to the financial system
if they collapsed. MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, has
said it was considering breaking up its business to shed the
designation, which triggers more regulation.
"This decision leaves one of the largest and most highly
interconnected financial companies in the world subject to even
less oversight than before the financial crisis," Lew said in a
statement earlier on Thursday. "I am confident that we will
prevail."
MetLife sued the U.S. government last year, saying FSOC used
a secretive, flawed process in determining that it could hurt
the U.S. financial system if it faces financial distress. On
March 30, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded the
designation, but her opinion was put under seal until Thursday.
FSOC said in its designation that the insurer could cause
significant damage to the U.S. economy "but never explained how
it would result," Collyer wrote.
"That assumption reflected a change in policy, one that was
neither acknowledged nor explained in the final determination,
and which was therefore arbitrary and capricious," she wrote.
She added that during the designation process, FSOC ignored
two of its own definitions of "material financial distress" and
"threat to the financial stability of the United States."
"FSOC also focused exclusively on the presumed benefits of
its designation and ignored the attendant costs, which is itself
unreasonable," Collyer wrote. "FSOC's unacknowledged departure
from its guidance and express refusal to consider cost require
the court to rescind the final determination."
Authority to designate U.S. nonbank companies as "too big to
fail" is part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law passed
after the 2008 financial crisis.
Last week lender GE Capital, a unit of General Electric Co
, asked to have its designation removed, saying it had
shrunk to the point where it would not pose a threat to the
financial system if it experiences distress.
Prudential Financial Inc, another insurer, said it
was "evaluating what is in the best interests of the company and
our stakeholders."
American International Group Inc, which also has the
label, received a $182 billion U.S. government bailout to avoid
collapse in the thick of the financial crisis. AIG declined to
comment on Collyer's decision.
Lew said FSOC takes "a deliberative and data-driven
approach, relying on a careful analysis of available
information, including intensive engagement with each company"
it designates.
"In overturning the conclusions of experienced financial
regulators, the court imposed new requirements that Congress
never enacted, and contradicted key policy lessons from the
financial crisis," he added.
