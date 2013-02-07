* Fraudulent loans totaled $246 million, court papers say
By Jared Taylor
MCALLEN, Texas, Feb 6 U.S. authorities seized
$2.2 million from a bank account they said was controlled by a
former Mexican official-turned-fugitive who is accused of
stealing public funds in a scheme that involved hundreds of
millions of dollars in fraudulent bank loans, according to court
papers released Wednesday.
Federal authorities seized the money from the Bermuda bank
account believed to have been controlled by Hector Javier
Villarreal Hernandez, a former finance secretary in Mexico's
Coahuila state on the border with Texas.
He is wanted by authorities in a criminal case in
Mexico, Kenneth Magidson, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of Texas, said in a statement.
Hernandez siphoned the money from fraudulent bank loans
issued to Coahuila into a Brownsville, Texas, bank account
before transferring the money to the account in Bermuda,
according to a civil forfeiture complaint filed in U.S. District
Court in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Activity in Hernandez's bank account has included more than
$3.9 million in deposits and more than $1.9 million in
withdrawls that went to purchase real estate in Texas, the court
filing said.
Hernandez's salary as Coahuila's finance secretary was about
$100,000 per year, the complaint states.
"(Hernandez) laundered these ill-gotten gains from the state
of Coahuila with the assistance of family members, including his
wife," the complaint said.
Hernandez's relatives are accused of opening the U.S. bank
accounts, establishing businesses and buying real estate in the
names of those companies in San Antonio, Brownsville and South
Padre Island, Texas, the complaint states.
Beyond his family, authorities say Hernandez's mistress
opened a bank account on his behalf in Texas linked to the
alleged money laundering.
Hernandez served as finance secretary in Coahuila between
June 2008 and August 2011, when he resigned and the Mexican
government began an investigation into $246 million in
fraudulent loans he obtained through forged state documents
under his direction, Magidson said.
Hernandez, who had full authority over where the loan money
was dispersed, funneled as much as $35 million into bank
accounts in the United States, the complaint states.
A judge in Coahuila charged him in the case in October 2011,
when he was arrested and released on bond. He later fled and
remains a fugitive wanted in Mexico.
Mexican investigators found Hernandez obtained the $246
million from three fraudulent loans from two Mexican banks
between July 2010 and March 2011, the complaint states.
Hernandez worked with Mexican treasury officials, alleged to
be co-conspirators in the case, to falsify the bank loan
contracts making the money available to the state of Coahuila,
the complaint states.
Attempts to reach Hernandez's lawyers were unsuccessful.
Hernandez is not the first Mexican official to face the U.S.
government seizing assets in money laundering cases.
Tomas Yarrington, the former governor of Tamaulipas, which
borders Coahuila and Texas, had a condominium on South Padre
Island seized by the U.S. government after investigators said he
purchased the property with bribes from Mexico's Gulf Cartel.
Yarrington remains a fugitive wanted in Mexico.