By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 1 A Mexico-based businessman has
been arrested in the United States on charges that he and five
others engaged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain tax refunds
from the Mexican government and launder over $100 million.
Carlos Djemal, who according to court papers acquired
Mexican-based InvestaBank SA in 2014, was arrested in Chicago
and charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal
court that was made public on Monday.
InvestaBank was established in 2014 from the acquisition of
Royal Bank of Scotland's operations in Mexico.
InvestaBank last week said it had agreed to buy two Mexican
units of Deutsche Bank.
Three other men - Max Fraenkel, Daniel Blitzer and Robert
Moreno - were also arrested, according to the office of
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Two other men were also
charged including Isidoro Haiat, who court documents said
acquired InvestaBank with Djemal.
InvestaBank Chief Executive Officer Enrique Vilatela in an
interview called Djemal's arrest a "surprise," adding that he
was one of 38 partners in the bank. Haiat, he said, died a year
ago from an illness.
Lawyers for the defendants could not be immediately
identified.
InvestaBank said in a statement it was confident Djemal
could prove his innocence, and that the investigation would
neither affect operations nor its purchase of the Deutsche Bank
units.
"In this regard, both Deutsche Bank and investors interested
in participating in the capital increase of InvestaBank have
stated that the commitments assumed remain in place," it said.
Prosecutors said from 2011 to 2016, the defendants engaged
in a scheme to defraud the Mexican government of tax revenue
relating to its value-added tax (VAT) and then launder the
scheme's proceeds throughout the United States and Mexico.
Prosecutors said the defendants created dozens of front
companies that claimed to be doing business as cellular phone
importers and exporters in order to fraudulently obtain VAT
refunds from the Mexican government.
As part of the scheme, Djemal and Haiat had the front
companies buy outdated cellular phones which were then exported
to U.S.-based firms operated by others involved in the scheme.
While exporting the phones, Djemal and Haiat obtained
fraudulent invoices and created other documents to fraudulently
boost the phones' value, enabling them to seek inflated VAT
refunds, prosecutors said.
During the scheme, Djemal and Haiat owned a Mexican company
that handled administrative details of the conspiracy, the
complaint said.
They also owned a currency exchange, Casa de Cambio Tiber,
S.A., de C.V., which was used together with InvestaBank to
transfer funds to the front companies, the complaint said.
In total, more than $100 million was moved through dozens of
accounts maintained by front companies, prosecutors said. Five
of the front companies received about $21 million in VAT
refunds, the complaint said.
The case is U.S. v. Djemal, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-mj-6976.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, additional reporting by
Noe Torres and Natalie Schachar in Mexico City; Editing by Tom
Brown and Grant McCool)