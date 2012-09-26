Sept 26 Authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, have
closed one of the city's two border crossings to Mexico due to
"safety concerns," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency
said on Wednesday.
The agency said local authorities closed Bridge II linking
the city to Piedras Negras, Mexico, to traffic in the morning
citing safety concerns, which local news media said were
prompted by the discovery of a "suspicious device."
Eagle Pass is not one of the principal hubs for trade or
visitors over the 2,000-mile (3,200-km) U.S. Mexico border.
"We have protocols in place to address any contingency that
may occur and stand ready to enact them should there be any
threat to port operations," the agency said in a statement.
Operations and traffic across Bridge I continue to flow as
normal, it said.
News reports on local KSAT.com identified the threat as a
"suspicious device", possibly a grenade, although the border
protection agency declined to comment.
(Reporting By Tim Gaynor; editing by Mohammad Zargham)