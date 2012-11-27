* Pena Nieto says wants to contribute to U.S. immigration
overhaul
* Obama notes president-elect's "ambitious reform agenda"
* Mexican takes office amid skepticism of U.S. anti-drug
policy
By Mark Felsenthal and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 Mexican President-elect
Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday backed President Barack Obama's
planned push for U.S. immigration reform, pledged cooperation on
border security and promised efforts to reduce violence in his
own country.
Three weeks after winning re-election, Obama held White
House talks with Pena Nieto, who is due to take office on
Saturday, to begin forging a personal bond and discuss shared
challenges that have sometimes created fraught relations between
their countries.
Pena Nieto made clear that Mexicans were closely following
Obama's plan to tackle a major U.S. domestic issue - fixing
America's immigration system. The porous, nearly 2,000-mile
(3,200-km) U.S.-Mexican border is the No. 1 crossing point for
illegal immigrants entering the United States.
Emboldened by strong support from Hispanic voters in the
Nov. 6 U.S. election, Obama said just days later that he planned
to move quickly in his second term to address an immigration
overhaul, an achievement that eluded him in his first term.
"We fully support your proposals," Pena Nieto told reporters
as he began an Oval Office meeting with Obama. "We want to
contribute, we really want to participate .... in the betterment
and the well-being of so many millions of people who live in
your country."
Obama spoke of what he called a "very ambitious reform
agenda" put forth by Pena Nieto, who takes power at a time when
Mexico is bucking an international economic downturn but is
coping with widespread drug gang violence.
"In terms of security, that's another major challenge that
we all face. My government is set out to reduce the violence
situation in our country," Pena Nieto said through a translator.
"I will do everything we can for this."
Outgoing President Felipe Calderon launched a six-year
offensive against the drug cartels that led to a spike in
violent crime. About 60,000 people have died in drug-related
violence during his term.
Pena Nieto's July victory marked the return to power of the
former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) after a
12-year absence. He has said his priority will be to reduce
violence and focus on tackling crimes like extortion and
kidnapping.
Mindful of U.S. concerns about border security, Pena Nieto
told reporters at the White House: "We want our border to be a
safe, modern, connected border, a legal border. That's exactly
what we've set out to accomplish."
U.S. DRUG POLICY FACES LATIN AMERICAN SKEPTICISM
Pena Nieto takes office at a time when many Latin American
governments are openly questioning the four-decade-old policies
under which Washington has encouraged, and often bankrolled,
efforts to disrupt the cultivation and smuggling of cocaine,
marijuana and other drugs in the region.
Mexican leaders have been among those who have said the
United States has not done enough to reduce its own demand for
narcotics, which they see as the driving force behind the
hemisphere's drug problems.
Obama could ease tensions with neighbors to the south if he
follows through on his promise for an early second-term push for
comprehensive immigration reform.
He said on Nov. 14 that he would get a bill introduced in
Congress "very soon" after his inauguration in January.
Despite the popularity of such a move among increasingly
influential Hispanic voters, Obama offered no specifics about
how he would advance legislation that has failed to gain
traction even among his fellow Democrats.
A legislative package would include strengthening border
security, penalties for employers that hire undocumented
workers, and an avenue for the millions of illegal immigrants
already in the United States to gain citizenship, he said.
According to the Pew Hispanic Center, there were 11.2 million
unauthorized immigrants in the country in 2010.