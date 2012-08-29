WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Wednesday it has targeted a Mexican oil services firm
owned by Francisco Antonio Colorado Cessa, who it has already
identified as a drug trafficker and is U.S. custody awaiting
trial on money laundering charges.
The action prohibits U.S. companies and individuals from
doing business with ADT Petroservicios SA De C.V. and freezes
any assets the company has under U.S. jurisdiction.
"By exposing this business of Francisco Antonio Colorado
Cessa, which is tied to the violent Los Zetas group, we are
depriving their organization of an avenue to launder their
illicit proceeds," Adam Szubin, director of Treasury's Office of
Foreign Asset Control, said in a statement.
Los Zetas is a Mexican drug trafficking organization
identified by President Barack Obama as a significant foreign
narcotics trafficker in April 2009 under the Foreign Narcotics
Kingpin Designation Act, Treasury said.
The Treasury Department has designated more than 1,100
individuals and entities under the act since 2000.
