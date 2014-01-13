(Adds Obama-Pena Nieto phone call, background)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama will
visit Mexico in February to attend a North American leaders'
summit, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would travel to
Toluca, Mexico, on Feb. 19.
Obama will attend the annual North American leaders summit
along with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
The U.S. president visited Mexico last May and held talks
with Pena Nieto and the two leaders emphasized economic issues
in a relationship that has long been dominated by security
concerns.
Carney said the leaders will discuss a range of issues such
as economic competitiveness, trade and investment and citizen
security.
Obama called Pena Nieto on Monday to congratulate him on
"the important reforms" the Mexican leader has undertaken in his
first year in office, the White House said in a statement.
Pena Nieto last month signed into law a radical reform of
the country's energy market, ending a 75-year oil and gas
monopoly in hopes of attracting investments to boost production.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised its credit rating
for Mexico by a notch on the energy reform, calling it a
watershed moment that boosts the country's long-term growth
prospects.
The energy sector overhaul is a centerpiece of a broad range
of reforms pushed by the Mexican leader as part of an effort to
boost growth in Latin America's second-largest economy.
Pena Nieto has overseen passage of a major education
overhaul, shaken up oversight of the telecommunications market,
and pushed through reforms of the tax system and banking rules.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Ken Wills)