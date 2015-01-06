MEXICO CITY Jan 6 The United States is engaged in ongoing discussions with Mexican officials over whether to export light crude oil to its southern neighbor, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said on Tuesday.

The potential light crude exports from the United States, where output is surging, thanks to the shale boom, would mark a dramatic shift in the energy trade for both countries.

Mexico is the third biggest crude supplier to the United States, behind only Canada and Saudi Arabia, but it has maintained a decades-old devotion to crude oil self-sufficiency at home.

"It's an active, open discussion with the Mexican government and something that we're trying to figure out if we can work cooperatively on," Pritzker said in a telephone interview.

Her comments came just hours after a day of bilateral meetings in Washington which included one-on-one discussions between U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

"There's no resolution yet, but given our close relationship what we want to be able to do is work constructively together," she said, adding that she hopes to conclude the talks "in the near-term."

Dating to the 1970s, U.S. law prohibits crude exports but the government can authorize exceptions, which it already does with Canada.

Pritzker declined to say whether or not discussions included a possible crude swap or what kinds of U.S. Commerce Department export permits were under discussion.

Last month, the chief executive of Mexican national oil company Pemex said it wants to start light crude imports from the United States of up to 100,000 barrels per day to boost the output of gasoline, but is awaiting approval from the U.S. government.

Pritzker added that she hoped that negotiations for the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact would be completed in the first half of this year.

"There seems to be a political window here in the United States," she said, referring to the U.S. Congress, which is now under Republican control and publicly embraces free trade.

Asked about Obama's recent announcement to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba, Pritzker said she had no scheduled plans to lead a trade mission to the communist-ruled island for now. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Richard Chang)