WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Export-Import Bank on Monday said it was providing a government guarantee for $1.2 billion in bonds that Mexican state oil company Pemex plans to issue to finance purchases of U.S. goods and services.

Pemex anticipates four to seven bond offerings that will occur from June to September 2012, Ex-Im Bank said.

If funding costs for the bonds prove to be prohibitive, Pemex may exercise the option to seek Ex-Im direct loans, the bank said.

Pemex is Ex-Im Bank's top borrower. Since 1998, the bank has approved some $10.6 billion in financing to support Pemex's activities in the oil and gas sector.

Each of Pemex's four expected transactions financed by the bond offerings has a 10-year repayment term that matches terms offered by other export credit agencies, Ex-Im Bank said.

The activity will increase Ex-Im Bank's total credit exposure in Mexico, one of the bank's nine key markets, to $6.3 billion, the bank said.

The new project is expected to support an estimated 8,500 U.S. jobs in the oil and natural gas equipment and services industry, mostly in Texas, California and Louisiana.

Mexican projects involved in these latest financing transactions are the Cantarell Complex, Mexico's largest oil field; the Strategic Gas Program, one of Mexico's largest gas programs; and the New Projects of Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP), a program devoted to onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration ventures, Ex-Im Bank said.